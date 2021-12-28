Monica Jojola, Air Education Training Command civic leader and former honorary commander, looks out the window of an HH-60G Pavehawk during an orientation flight near Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 28, 2021. The orientation flight allowed several honorary commanders to experience normal operations and to learn about the 58th Special Operation Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 12:39
|Photo ID:
|6996020
|VIRIN:
|211228-F-MQ455-1125
|Resolution:
|5413x3602
|Size:
|1010.36 KB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 58th SOW Honorary Commanders take flight, learn about mission [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
