58th SOW Honorary Commanders take flight, learn about mission

Monica Jojola, Air Education Training Command civic leader and former honorary commander, looks out the window of an HH-60G Pavehawk during an orientation flight near Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 28, 2021. The orientation flight allowed several honorary commanders to experience normal operations and to learn about the 58th Special Operation Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

Date Taken: 12.28.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US