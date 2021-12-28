Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58th SOW Honorary Commanders take flight, learn about mission [Image 3 of 4]

    58th SOW Honorary Commanders take flight, learn about mission

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Monica Jojola, Air Education Training Command civic leader and former honorary commander, looks out the window of an HH-60G Pavehawk during an orientation flight near Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 28, 2021. The orientation flight allowed several honorary commanders to experience normal operations and to learn about the 58th Special Operation Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th SOW Honorary Commanders take flight, learn about mission [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

