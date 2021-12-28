Members of the 58th Special Operations Wing Honorary Commanders Committee prepare for an orientation flight on an HH-60G Pavehawk on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 28, 2021. During their visit, members of the committee learned about the missions of several aircraft assigned to the 58th SOW and flew over various locations near the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 12:39
|Photo ID:
|6996018
|VIRIN:
|211228-F-MQ455-1022
|Resolution:
|5529x3679
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 58th SOW Honorary Commanders take flight, learn about mission [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT