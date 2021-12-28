Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58th SOW Honorary Commanders take flight, learn about mission [Image 1 of 4]

    58th SOW Honorary Commanders take flight, learn about mission

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 58th Special Operations Wing Honorary Commanders Committee prepare for an orientation flight on an HH-60G Pavehawk on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 28, 2021. During their visit, members of the committee learned about the missions of several aircraft assigned to the 58th SOW and flew over various locations near the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

