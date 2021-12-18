Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America at Naval Station Great Lakes [Image 7 of 8]

    Wreaths Across America at Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 18, 2021) Master Chief Master-at-Arms Donald Colley, from Columbus, Ga., salutes a head stone at a wreath laying ceremony. National Wreaths Across America Day is a day to honor and remember service members dating back to the Revolutionary War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    This work, Wreaths Across America at Naval Station Great Lakes [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Navy
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

