GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 18, 2021) Sailors observe morning colors at Naval Station Great Lakes during a wreath laying ceremony. National Wreaths Across America Day is a day to honor and remember service members dating back to the Revolutionary War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 11:10
|Photo ID:
|6995906
|VIRIN:
|211218-N-WX604-1026
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wreaths Across America at Naval Station Great Lakes [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
