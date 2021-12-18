Wreaths Across America at Naval Station Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 18, 2021) Recruit Training Command (RTC), Command Master Chief Nick Wallace, from Glenwood, Il, salutes a head stone at a wreath laying ceremony. National Wreaths Across America Day is a day to honor and remember service members dating back to the Revolutionary War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

