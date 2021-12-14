52nd MXS conducts munitions inspections

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Mathews, 52nd Maintenance Squadron precision guided munitions crew chief, leads the inspection of an AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile, Dec. 14, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations, and munitions inspections ensure there are no defects or damage that may prevent munitions from performing optimally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

