    52nd MXS conducts munitions inspections [Image 3 of 4]

    52nd MXS conducts munitions inspections

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Ramirez, 52nd Maintenance Squadron stockpile management technician, changes hazard signs on trailers carrying AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles Dec. 14, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. To protect our assets and personnel, signs alert those nearby that the trailer is transporting hazardous cargo . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 05:55
    Photo ID: 6995723
    VIRIN: 211214-F-YT894-1291
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 18.1 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd MXS conducts munitions inspections [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    ACE
    readiness
    lethality
    52FW

