U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jensen Morgan, 52nd Maintenance Squadron precision guided munitions crew chief, works through an inspection checklist for the AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Dec. 14, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Munitions are inspected for loose or missing parts that may affect our readiness to deliver lethal combat power from austere and remote locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 05:55
|Photo ID:
|6995722
|VIRIN:
|211214-F-YT894-1201
|Resolution:
|6547x4369
|Size:
|11.75 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 52nd MXS conducts munitions inspections [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
