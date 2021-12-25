POTUS calls the Gators for the holidays

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 25, 2021) – Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team - Central Command, wave and greet President Joseph R. Biden Jr. during a holiday video telephone conference (VTC) onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Dec. 25. President Biden held a VTC with U.S. service members currently serving in various countries around the world to wish them happy holidays. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Jacob Dirr)

