NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 25, 2021) – Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team - Central Command, participated in a holiday video President Biden held a VTC with U.S. service members currently serving in various countries around the world to wish them happy holidays. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Jacob Dirr)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 05:52
|Photo ID:
|6995718
|VIRIN:
|211225-M-ZZ999-0163
|Resolution:
|5092x3395
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, POTUS calls the Gators for the holidays [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
