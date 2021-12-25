Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POTUS calls the Gators for the holidays [Image 1 of 5]

    POTUS calls the Gators for the holidays

    BAHRAIN

    12.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 25, 2021) – Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team - Central Command, participated in a holiday video telephone conference (VTC) with President Joseph R. Biden Jr. onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Dec. 25. President Biden held a VTC with U.S. service members currently serving in various countries around the world to wish them happy holidays. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Jacob Dirr)

