NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 25, 2021) – Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team - Central Command, participated in a holiday video telephone conference (VTC) with President Joseph R. Biden Jr. onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Dec. 25. President Biden held a VTC with U.S. service members currently serving in various countries around the world to wish them happy holidays. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Jacob Dirr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 05:52 Photo ID: 6995716 VIRIN: 211225-M-ZZ999-0162 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.03 MB Location: BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, POTUS calls the Gators for the holidays [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.