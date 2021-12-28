Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden fire department assists host nation with off-post agricultural fire [Image 2 of 2]

    Wiesbaden fire department assists host nation with off-post agricultural fire

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    12.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden fire department assisted the city of Wiesbaden fire department in battling an off post fire Dec. 28.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 04:09
    Photo ID: 6995683
    VIRIN: 211228-A-AB123-002
    Resolution: 1080x810
    Size: 49.69 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

