The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden fire department deployed its airfield fire engine and two firefighters to help the city of Wiesbaden fire department battle a huge fire off post Dec. 28.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 04:09
|Photo ID:
|6995682
|VIRIN:
|211228-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|1080x810
|Size:
|93.24 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wiesbaden fire department assists host nation with off-post agricultural fire [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wiesbaden fire department assists host nation with off-post agricultural fire
LEAVE A COMMENT