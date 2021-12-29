Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wiesbaden fire department assists host nation with off-post agricultural fire

    Wiesbaden fire department assists host nation with off-post agricultural fire

    Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden fire department deployed its airfield fire engine and...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    12.29.2021

    Story by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Fire Department responded to a City of Wiesbaden Fire Department request for assistance Dec. 28 for help in putting out a fire in Domain Mechthildshausen, southwest of Clay Kaserne.

    "We have an excellent, long-lasting partnership with our host nation first responders and are very happy to assist them whenever we can," said USAG Wiesbaden Director of Emergency Services, Lt. Col. Jon Jackson.

    The city needed additional water resources to help put out a manure fire in an agricultural area in the Wiesbaden-Delkenheim district. The Wiesbaden fire department responded with sending two firefighters and its airfield fire engine, which has a large water tank.

    The different fire departments from Wiesbaden regularly practice together and have been recognized many times for the partnership between the emergency services departments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 04:10
    Story ID: 412074
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden fire department assists host nation with off-post agricultural fire, by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wiesbaden fire department assists host nation with off-post agricultural fire
    Wiesbaden fire department assists host nation with off-post agricultural fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT