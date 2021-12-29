Wiesbaden fire department assists host nation with off-post agricultural fire

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden fire department deployed its airfield fire engine and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden fire department deployed its airfield fire engine and two firefighters to help the city of Wiesbaden fire department battle a huge fire off post Dec. 28. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Fire Department responded to a City of Wiesbaden Fire Department request for assistance Dec. 28 for help in putting out a fire in Domain Mechthildshausen, southwest of Clay Kaserne.



"We have an excellent, long-lasting partnership with our host nation first responders and are very happy to assist them whenever we can," said USAG Wiesbaden Director of Emergency Services, Lt. Col. Jon Jackson.



The city needed additional water resources to help put out a manure fire in an agricultural area in the Wiesbaden-Delkenheim district. The Wiesbaden fire department responded with sending two firefighters and its airfield fire engine, which has a large water tank.



The different fire departments from Wiesbaden regularly practice together and have been recognized many times for the partnership between the emergency services departments.