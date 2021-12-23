VMGR-152 Large Scale Aircraft Launch

U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 take off at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 23, 2021. Marines with VMGR-152 conducted a simultaneous large-scale launch of multiple aircraft and practiced training scenarios that included formation flying, simulated aerial delivery and tactical landing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 05:23
|Photo ID:
|6995679
|VIRIN:
|211223-M-AW087-1032
|Resolution:
|7108x4739
|Size:
|18.25 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
