VMGR-152 Large Scale Aircraft Launch

U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 take off at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 23, 2021. Marines with VMGR-152 conducted a simultaneous large-scale launch of multiple aircraft and practiced training scenarios that included formation flying, simulated aerial delivery and tactical landing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)

