Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMGR-152 Large Scale Aircraft Launch [Image 3 of 3]

    VMGR-152 Large Scale Aircraft Launch

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 take off at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 23, 2021. Marines with VMGR-152 conducted a simultaneous large-scale launch of multiple aircraft and practiced training scenarios that included formation flying, simulated aerial delivery and tactical landing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 05:21
    Photo ID: 6995681
    VIRIN: 211223-M-AW087-1055
    Resolution: 4543x3029
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-152 Large Scale Aircraft Launch [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Lennon Dregoiw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMGR-152 Large Scale Aircraft Launch
    VMGR-152 Large Scale Aircraft Launch
    VMGR-152 Large Scale Aircraft Launch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VMGR-152
    MCAS Iwakuni
    1st MAW
    KC-130J Hercules
    MAG-12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT