Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 1 Combat Life Saver Course [Image 7 of 7]

    NMCB 1 Combat Life Saver Course

    ROTA, SPAIN

    11.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caine Storino 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 20, 2021) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 practice wrapping and treating combat wounds during a combat life-saving course, Nov. 20, 2021. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 02:45
    Photo ID: 6995676
    VIRIN: 211120-N-YM718-1050
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 Combat Life Saver Course [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Caine Storino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 1 Transports Expeditionary Satellite Module
    NMCB 1 Transports Expeditionary Satellite Module
    NMCB 1 Transports Expeditionary Satellite Module
    NMCB 1 Transports Expeditionary Satellite Module
    NMCB 1 Combat Life Saver Course
    NMCB 1 Combat Life Saver Course
    NMCB 1 Combat Life Saver Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    Spain
    Rota
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT