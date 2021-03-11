NMCB 1 Transports Expeditionary Satellite Module

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 3, 2021) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 conduct a crane lift operation to move an expeditionary satellite module, Nov. 3, 2021. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)

