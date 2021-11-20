NMCB 1 Combat Life Saver Course

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 20, 2021) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 perform a fireman’s carry during a combat life-saving course, Nov. 20, 2021. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)

