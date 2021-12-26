MSRON 10 of Camp Lemonnier patrols Gulf of Tadjoura

GULF OF TADJOURA (Dec. 26, 2021) – U.S. Navy Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Ten (MSRON-10), Bravo Company, deployed in support of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, provides security to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD-27) during a sustainment and logistics visit to the Port of Djibouti. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

