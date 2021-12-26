Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSRON 10 of Camp Lemonnier patrols Gulf of Tadjoura [Image 3 of 5]

    MSRON 10 of Camp Lemonnier patrols Gulf of Tadjoura

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    12.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    GULF OF TADJOURA (Dec. 26, 2021) – U.S. Navy Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Ten (MSRON-10), Bravo Company, deployed in support of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, provides security to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD-27) during a sustainment and logistics visit to the Port of Djibouti. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

