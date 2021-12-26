MSRON 10 of Camp Lemonnier patrols Gulf of Tadjoura

PORT DE PECHE, Djibouti (Dec. 26, 2021) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Glenn Hidalgo, a Navy Reserve Sailor assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Ten (MSRON-10) Bravo Company, performs a safety check on a patrol boat prior to launching for a tour of MSRON-10’s area of responsibility. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

