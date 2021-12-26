MSRON 10 of Camp Lemonnier patrols Gulf of Tadjoura

GULF OF TADJOURA (Dec. 26, 2021) – U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle (left), the commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Cmdr. Taylor Dewey, the mission commander of Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Ten (MSRON-10), Bravo Company, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Terrence Koudelka, deputy commander of Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, ride a patrol boat during a tour of MSRON-10’s area of responsibility. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

