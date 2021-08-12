Improvised shelter building among important skills taught to Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 22-01 students

Students in Fort McCoy's Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 work on building an improvised shelter Dec. 8, 2021, at a remote location on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

