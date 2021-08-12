Students in Fort McCoy's Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 work on building an improvised shelter Dec. 8, 2021, at a remote location on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
Improvised shelter building among important skills taught to Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 22-01 students
