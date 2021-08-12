Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Improvised shelter building among important skills taught to Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 22-01 students [Image 41 of 50]

    Improvised shelter building among important skills taught to Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 22-01 students

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in Fort McCoy's Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 work on building an improvised shelter Dec. 8, 2021, at a remote location on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 21:54
    Photo ID: 6995571
    VIRIN: 211208-A-OK556-678
    Resolution: 5365x3577
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    improvised shelters
    winter warfare training

