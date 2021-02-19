Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile acquisition response keeps C-130s in the air

    Agile acquisition response keeps C-130s in the air

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Natalie Skelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    When a critical part was needed to repair C-130 Hercules aircraft Feb.19, 2021, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation collaborated with other groups to ensure parts were available six weeks ahead of schedule. The repair and inspection required the removal of the leading-edge sections between the inboard and outboard engines of the aircraft; the sections were installed using hinge pins. To make repairs, the hinge pins and outer shell were removed and were used to reattach the leading edge after repairs were made. (U.S. Air Force C-130 System Program Office graphic by Peter Christiansen/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    C-130
    DLA Aviation
    Supplier Operations Commodities Directorate
    hinge pins
    Deion Turner

