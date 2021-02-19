Agile acquisition response keeps C-130s in the air

When a critical part was needed to repair C-130 Hercules aircraft Feb.19, 2021, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation collaborated with other groups to ensure parts were available six weeks ahead of schedule. The repair and inspection required the removal of the leading-edge sections between the inboard and outboard engines of the aircraft; the sections were installed using hinge pins. To make repairs, the hinge pins and outer shell were removed and were used to reattach the leading edge after repairs were made. (U.S. Air Force C-130 System Program Office graphic by Peter Christiansen/Released)

