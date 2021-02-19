Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile acquisition response keeps C-130s in the air [Image 1 of 2]

    Agile acquisition response keeps C-130s in the air

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Natalie Skelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    When hinge pins were needed to repair C-130 Hercules aircraft Feb. 19, 2021, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation collaborated with representatives from the U.S. Air Force C-130 System Program Office, DLA Troop Support, and the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. The tight turnaround for procuring the hinge pins was due to the potential grounding of C-130s, as these aircraft serve a number of agencies, including all branches of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force C-130 System Program Office graphic by Peter Christiansen/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    C-130
    DLA Aviation
    Supplier Operations Commodities Directorate
    hinge pins
    Deion Turner

