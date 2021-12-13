EOD Conducts Call Scenario Training

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Sebastian Torres, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, uses a Holley Stick to detect for an improvised explosive device (IED) during scenario training on Camp Pendleton California, Dec 13, 2021. This training familiarizes EOD technicians with the tools and techniques used to locate and render safe improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Redding)

