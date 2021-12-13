U.S. Marines with 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, review a scenario during scenario training on Camp Pendleton California, Dec 13, 2021. This training familiarizes EOD technicians with the tools and techniques used to locate and render safe improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Redding)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 16:40
|Photo ID:
|6995387
|VIRIN:
|211213-M-IS663-1020
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|12.47 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, EOD Conducts Call Scenario Training [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl William Redding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
