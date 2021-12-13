Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Conducts Call Scenario Training [Image 2 of 4]

    EOD Conducts Call Scenario Training

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. William Redding 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Sebastian Torres (left) and Sgt. Tyler Jones, explosive ordnance disposal technicians with 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, sweep for bombs during scenario training on Camp Pendleton California, Dec 13, 2021. This training familiarizes EOD technicians with the tools and techniques used to locate and render safe improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Redding)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:40
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Conducts Call Scenario Training [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl William Redding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

