EOD Conducts Call Scenario Training

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Sebastian Torres (left) and Sgt. Tyler Jones, explosive ordnance disposal technicians with 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, sweep for bombs during scenario training on Camp Pendleton California, Dec 13, 2021. This training familiarizes EOD technicians with the tools and techniques used to locate and render safe improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Redding)

