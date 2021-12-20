A C-5M Super Galaxy taxis down the flight line toward the runway at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 20, 2021. Eighteen C-5M’s are assigned to Dover AFB, along with 13 C-17 Globemaster IIIs that provide 20 percent of the nation’s outsized airlift capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 15:16
|Photo ID:
|6995313
|VIRIN:
|211220-F-BO262-2008
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|973.25 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility [Image 7 of 7], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT