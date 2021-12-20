Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility [Image 2 of 7]

    Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-5M Super Galaxy taxis down the flight line prior to takeoff at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 20, 2021. Eighteen C-5M’s are assigned to Dover AFB, along with 13 C-17 Globemaster IIIs that provide 20 percent of the nation’s outsized airlift capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 15:16
    Photo ID: 6995308
    VIRIN: 211220-F-BO262-2004
    Resolution: 4825x3211
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility [Image 7 of 7], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB C-17s provide rapid global mobility
    Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility
    Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility
    Dover AFB C-17s provide rapid global mobility
    Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility
    Dover AFB C-17s provide rapid global mobility
    Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Delaware
    Air Mobility Command
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    U.S. Air Force
    436th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT