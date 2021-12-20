Dover AFB C-17s provide rapid global mobility

Looking through the open visor of a C-5M Super Galaxy, a C-17 Globemaster III flies overhead after completing a touch and go landing during a local training flight at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 20, 2021. Thirteen C-17s are assigned to Dover AFB, along with 18 C-5Ms that provide 20 percent of the nation’s outsized airlift capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
