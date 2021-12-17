Indiana's Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, and his Command Sgt. Maj. Dale Shetler, the states senior enlisted adviser, unfurl one of the general's two-star flags during Lyles' promotion ceremony at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Friday, Dec. 17,
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 15:12
|Photo ID:
|6995294
|VIRIN:
|211217-Z-VD077-1324
|Resolution:
|1800x1202
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Hometown:
|SALEM, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard adjutant general promoted to major general [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Dillon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Indiana National Guard adjutant general promoted to major general
