    Indiana National Guard adjutant general promoted to major general [Image 4 of 6]

    Indiana National Guard adjutant general promoted to major general

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Williams 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, at lectern, speaks at the promotion ceremony for Indiana's Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

    Indiana National Guard
    Major General
    Promotion Ceremony
    Dale Lyles

