Indiana National Guard adjutant general promoted to major general

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles, was promoted to major general by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb in a ceremony at the Statehouse today.



Lyles, who assumed command of the Indiana National Guard in October 2019, leads the community-based force of approximately 13,500 troops, who work around the clock to maintain readiness to serve at home in the Hoosier State and overseas around the globe.



"General Lyles is the right man for the right job at the right time," said Holcomb. "I am happy to be a part of his promotion ceremony, and I am extremely happy to have Dale leading the Indiana National Guard during these unprecedented times."



Prior to coming back home to Indiana, Lyles, of Salem, served as the deputy chief of staff for operations at the National Guard Bureau in Arlington, Virginia. He's held multiple command and staff positions during his 27-year military career including Camp Atterbury's plans and operations officer, the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team's personnel officer, the 219th Engineer Brigade commander, the 219th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade executive officer and operations officer.



"To be in this position, leading the brave men and women of the Indiana National Guard, is such an honor," said Lyles. "Hoosier National Guardsmen and their families mean so much to me. What the Indiana National Guard has been called to do over the last two years is remarkable. Thank you Governor Holcomb and the people of Indiana for allowing me to be part of this extraordinary National Guard team.”



Additional assignments include Muscatatuck Urban Training Center commander and Atterbury Muscatatuck Center for Complex Operations director. He deployed with the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team's personnel officer to Afghanistan in 2004 and as a company commander to Bosnia in 2002.



Lyles, an Indiana University graduate in business, with master’s degrees from Oakland City and the U.S. Army War College, earned his commission through the Indiana Military Academy's Officer Candidate School in 1994. He's been the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal three times and the Army Commendation Medal among many others.

