A-10’s from the 175th Wing fall into a formation after refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 914th Air Refueling Wing, over northern Maryland, Oct. 13, 2021. Spouses of the A-10c Thunderbolt II aircraft pilots were given the opportunity to watch the process of refueling in flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 12:47
|Photo ID:
|6995148
|VIRIN:
|211013-Z-AH104-1142
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.54 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Refueling Spouse Flight [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT