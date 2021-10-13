A-10’s from the 175th Wing fall into a formation after refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 914th Air Refueling Wing, over northern Maryland, Oct. 13, 2021. Spouses of the A-10c Thunderbolt II aircraft pilots were given the opportunity to watch the process of refueling in flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 12:47 Photo ID: 6995148 VIRIN: 211013-Z-AH104-1142 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 14.54 MB Location: MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Refueling Spouse Flight [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.