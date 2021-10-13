Refueling Spouse Flight

The spouse of an A-10 pilot from the 175th Wing watches her husband refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 914th Air Refueling Wing over northern Maryland, Oct. 13, 2021. The spouses of five pilots were given the opportunity to watch the process of refueling an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft in flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)

