The spouse of an A-10 pilot from the 175th Wing watches her husband refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 914th Air Refueling Wing over northern Maryland, Oct. 13, 2021. The spouses of five pilots were given the opportunity to watch the process of refueling an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft in flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 12:46
|Photo ID:
|6995147
|VIRIN:
|211013-Z-AH104-1110
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.42 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Refueling Spouse Flight [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
