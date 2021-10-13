Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling Spouse Flight

    Refueling Spouse Flight

    MD, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    The commemorative A-10 for the 100th anniversary of the Maryland Air National Guard from the 175th Wing refuels in flight from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 914th Air Refueling Wing, over northern Maryand, Oct. 13, 2021. Spouses of the A-10c Thunderbolt II aircraft pilots were given the opportunity to watch the process of refueling in flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 12:46
    Photo ID: 6995146
    VIRIN: 211013-Z-AH104-1108
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.76 MB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling Spouse Flight [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF

