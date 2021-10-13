The commemorative A-10 for the 100th anniversary of the Maryland Air National Guard from the 175th Wing refuels in flight from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 914th Air Refueling Wing, over northern Maryand, Oct. 13, 2021. Spouses of the A-10c Thunderbolt II aircraft pilots were given the opportunity to watch the process of refueling in flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 12:46
|Photo ID:
|6995146
|VIRIN:
|211013-Z-AH104-1108
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.76 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Refueling Spouse Flight [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT