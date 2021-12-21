Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen Help Local Hospitals [Image 4 of 6]

    Airmen Help Local Hospitals

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Juan Posada, a medic with the 133rd Air Refueling Squadron, completes patient screening over the phone at Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire Dec. 21, 2021. 12 Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing are supporting staff in N.H. Hospitals during the holiday season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 11:53
    Photo ID: 6995090
    VIRIN: 211221-Z-TW741-1008
    Resolution: 3841x5377
    Size: 12.55 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Help Local Hospitals [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen Help Local Hospitals
    Airmen Help Local Hospitals
    Airmen Help Local Hospitals
    Airmen Help Local Hospitals
    Airmen Help Local Hospitals
    Airmen Help Local Hospitals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pease
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    157 ARW
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT