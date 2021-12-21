Tech. Sgt. Juan Posada, a medic with the 133rd Air Refueling Squadron, completes patient screening over the phone at Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire Dec. 21, 2021. 12 Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing are supporting staff in N.H. Hospitals during the holiday season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 11:53 Photo ID: 6995087 VIRIN: 211221-Z-TW741-1007 Resolution: 4016x6016 Size: 4.44 MB Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen Help Local Hospitals [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.