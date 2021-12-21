Airmen Help Local Hospitals

Staff Sgt. Jesse Gillis, a bio-environmental engineer with the 157th Medical Group, checks in patients and staff before they are tested for COVID-19 at Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire Dec. 21, 2021. 12 Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing are supporting staff members in N.H. Hospitals during the holiday season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US