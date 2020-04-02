211227-N-DH793-1005 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 27, 2021) Hospitalman Christopher Watkins, from Detroit, screens patient paperwork at the medical check out window aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 27, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2020 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 08:45 Photo ID: 6994912 VIRIN: 211227-N-DH793-1005 Resolution: 4778x3180 Size: 1.16 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 7 of 7], by SN Gabriela Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.