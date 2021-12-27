The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

211227-N-YP095-1010 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 27, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Blake Kraus, from Cooper City, Florida, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, greases the landing gear of an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 27, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

