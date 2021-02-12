211227-N-JR318-1004 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 27, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Sharonda Burkes, from Phoenix City, Alabama, tightens a bolt on a BRU-32 bomb ejector for an F/A-18 Super Hornet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 27, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 08:45 Photo ID: 6994910 VIRIN: 211226-N-JR318-1004 Resolution: 3474x2675 Size: 1.3 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 7 of 7], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.