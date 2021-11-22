CTEF Divestment AAAB

U.S. soldiers stand by during a Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund divestment Nov. 22, 2021, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The CTEF program is part of a greater U.S. effort to enable ISF’s mission in the enduring defeat of Daesh. Although Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve transferred from a combat role to an advising, assisting and enabling role in Iraq, the task force will continue to support regional security and stability through the efforts of regional partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

