    CTEF Divestment AAAB [Image 1 of 4]

    CTEF Divestment AAAB

    AL ANBAR, IRAQ

    11.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Second Lt. Anthony Minaudo, Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund coordinator, approaches Iraqi Security Forces during a CTEF divestment Nov. 22, 2021, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The CTEF program is part of a greater U.S. effort to enable ISF’s mission in the enduring defeat of Daesh. Although Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve transferred from a combat role to an advising, assisting and enabling role in Iraq, the task force will continue to support regional security and stability through the efforts of regional partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 05:26
    Photo ID: 6994842
    VIRIN: 211122-F-IZ563-517
    Resolution: 5197x3621
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: AL ANBAR, IQ
    CJTF-OIR

