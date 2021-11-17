U.S. Army Soldiers deployed to Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring, Kuwait, pose in hijabs in front of the Grand Mosque of Kuwait, Nov. 17, 2021 at Kuwait City, Kuwait. A hijab is a veil worn by certain Muslim women in the presence of any male outside of their immediate family, which covers the head and chest and is a sign of modesty and respect when entering religious sites. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brittany Stokes)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 03:58
|Photo ID:
|6994812
|VIRIN:
|211117-A-WS091-1245
|Resolution:
|5715x4342
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training
