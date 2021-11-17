‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training

U.S. Army Soldiers deployed to Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring, Kuwait, pose in hijabs in front of the Grand Mosque of Kuwait, Nov. 17, 2021 at Kuwait City, Kuwait. A hijab is a veil worn by certain Muslim women in the presence of any male outside of their immediate family, which covers the head and chest and is a sign of modesty and respect when entering religious sites. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brittany Stokes)

