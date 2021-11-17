Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training [Image 4 of 7]

    ‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    11.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army religious affairs specialists and chaplains deployed to Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring, Kuwait, listen as Kholoud Alrashidi explains a feature of the Grand Mosque in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Nov. 17, 2021. The cultural awareness training enhanced the Soldiers’ understanding of Kuwait’s religious and cultural heritage while they built relationships with their Kuwaiti counterparts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 03:58
    Photo ID: 6994809
    VIRIN: 211127-A-RV385-003
    Resolution: 2945x3927
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training
    ‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training
    ‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training
    ‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training
    ‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training
    ‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training
    ‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;We all want peace&rsquo;: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cultural awareness
    people first

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT