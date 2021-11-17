‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training

U.S. Army religious affairs specialists and chaplains deployed to Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring, Kuwait, listen as Kholoud Alrashidi explains a feature of the Grand Mosque in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Nov. 17, 2021. The cultural awareness training enhanced the Soldiers’ understanding of Kuwait’s religious and cultural heritage while they built relationships with their Kuwaiti counterparts.

