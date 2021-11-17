U.S. Army Spc. Krista Nabors, a religious affairs assistant assigned to Area Support Group - Kuwait, poses in a hijab in the Calligraphy Museum in the Grand Mosque of Kuwait, Nov. 17, 2021, at Kuwait City, Kuwait. U.S. Army Soldiers visiting the Mosque wore traditional Muslim clothing as respect for the culture and the religious site. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brittany Stokes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 03:58 Photo ID: 6994811 VIRIN: 211117-A-WS091-1241 Resolution: 4038x4480 Size: 841.49 KB Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘We all want peace’: Soldiers gain better understanding of Islam through training [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.